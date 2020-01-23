Would You Have Returned The $27,000?

Last week we learned about a man who bought some furniture for $70 at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan. One of those pieces of furniture was a couch, apparently a lumpy couch. According to the report:

When he got it home, he told his daughter-in-law that the couch didn't "feel right," so she started poking around...and found $43,000 in cash in the cushion...he decided to return the money, even though a lawyer told him that he could legally keep it...He found the couch's previous owners and returned the money.

Now WDIV-TV is reporting about another man who found another big bundle of money. This time the man found a plastic box that was left in the middle of the street on the side of the drive-thru of a credit union in Westland Michigan.

The man, George Condash said:

I drove right around here and it was sitting about right here...Well, first, I just thought it was trash. For some reason it hit me that, ‘Why don’t I just pick this up so no one else has to swerve around it?'

Without thinking Mr. Condash took the box of cash into the credit union and said he:

picked it up and noticed a tag that said it was $40,000...I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded...It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in

Well, there was not $40,000 in the box but there was $27,000. The credit union did give him what they called a token of their appreciation.

The first question I had was; who left that money there? The answer, believe it or not, is an armored security guard who accidentally left it there. Wonder if that person still has a job today.

The second question I have for you is would you have given the money back?

Remember what C.S. Lewis said:

Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching.

