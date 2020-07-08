Would You Take a Pay Cut to Keep Working at Home?

Salary Sacrifice: Michigan employees would take a $156 pay cut each month to avoid going back to their place of work, reveals a study.

If you’re still working at home, what’s your thought about going back to the old workplace? The fear of getting sick is big with some people. But, working from home has lots of other advantages. No office politics. Nobody steals your food out of the fridge. You save on gas, and you don’t have to worry about bad weather on the daily commute. You don’t have to worry about what to wear to work and you don’t have to listen to that blowhard in sales.

So, with all that in mind, would you take a pay cut to keep working from home? That’s the question that RealBusinessSavings.com asked in a survey of 3,500 American workers.

57% of employees say they will request to continue working from home to avoid contracting coronavirus in the workplace.

2 in 3 say they have been more productive working from home than at their usual workplace.

RealBusinessSavings.com, provider of business money-saving and making resources, conducted the survey to evaluate attitudes toward altered working environments, given the current circumstances. Overall, it was found that the average American employee would take a $316 pay cut per month to continue working from home after lockdown. More locally, employees in Michigan would sacrifice $156 of their salaries per month to continue home working.

Broken down across the country, it appears Californians are most keen on resuming their WFH routines after lockdown as the average employee here would forfeit $495 of their salary to continue to do so. Comparatively, Hawaii employees were most keen on returning to work after lockdown as the average respondent here would only forfeit $71 of their salary each month to continue working from home.

View interactive map showing results across the US.

Additionally, it was found that of those employees who can work from home, 57% say they will request to continue working from home when lockdown ends to reduce risks of catching coronavirus in the workplace. It could be likely that many employers will grant these requests given that 60% of employees also say they have been more productive working from home as compared to their usual place of work.

Due to social distancing practices, it seems the days of high-fives and handshakes with your co-workers are over. 75% of employees do not think handshakes will ever return to the work environment. However, surely the infamous handshake needs a replacement – 65% of respondents say the elbow tap should take over. This was followed by the simple nod greeting (28%), foot tap (5%), and bow (2%).

When it comes to reasons people prefer to continue working from home, 30% of employees say saving money on transport is the best thing about working from home, followed by no daily commute (28%). An additional 22% say the best part is saving money on lunch and after-work drinks, 12% said avoiding office politics and 8% said their favorite part is not having to wear business attire.

Lastly, 1 in 3 workers say since WFH began, bosses have been friendlier and have had a more relaxed attitude towards employees.