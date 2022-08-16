Wounded Iraq War Veteran From Pennfield Goes Viral on TikTok

One-Eyed Jack shows us several Southwest Michigan towns as he takes us to work every day on TikTok.

The man that goes by @oneeyedjack on TikTok currently has 22.4 thousand followers and 318.5 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Warning: some of the videos below do contain curse words.

In Oneeyedjack's most popular video, he responds to a comment asking him to put his eye patch on his "good eye." He quickly finds a silver lining to the situation and gets nearly 249 thousand views.

Get our free mobile app

His second most viewed video is a public service announcement of sorts. It's a message for men in long-term relationships about taking care of your "boys." This video was viewed nearly 222 thousand times.

This video addresses the amputee question, "If you lose one eye are you an amputee?" This video has been viewed nearly 125 thousand times.

This video is a story about massive, self-inflicted frustration that I'm sure we can all relate to.

The video below is not in the ballpark of his most viewed videos, however, it's one of my favorites. You either strongly agree or strongly disagree with this one. Either way, it's funny.

See more of oneeyedjack on TikTok by clicking here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

We are always on the hunt for the next local TikTok star. We looking for TikTok creators that currently live in Southwest Michigan. They also must have at least 10,000 followers to be considered for #TikTokTuesday. If you or someone you know fits that description, please nominate them below.

Battle Creek Castle for Sale for $160K Built in 1906, the Penniman Castle is on the market in Battle Creek, Mich. for $160,000. According to the listing , the unique residence has five bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, and sits on .27 acres in the heart of Battle Creek. The property includes a two car garage and a finished basement that *may* still have a secret passage leading to it from one of the upstairs bedrooms, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer