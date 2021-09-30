Do you consider yourself a writer? If so, it could win you some cash thanks to the Kent District Library.

In an effort to promote local writers, the Kent District Library in Kent County, MI, hosts a series of events called 'Write Michigan'. Currently, they're inviting Michigan writers to submit short stories for a potential cash prize of $500.

What's Required for Entry?

If you feel inclined to enter your work into this contest here are just a few basic rules for entry:

The maximum story length is 3,000 words The contest is open to Michigan residents only Only one short story per author may be submitted

There is an entry fee of $10 for those 18 years and older. However, for those 17 years and younger entry to the contest is free.

What are the Prizes?

Submissions will be judged in four categories: Adult, Teen, youth, and Spanish language. There are five tiers for awards and prizes. Starting with:

Semifinalists . The top 10 entries in each category will be placed online so the public can vote for the Readers’ Choice winners.

. The top 10 entries in each category will be placed online so the public can vote for the Readers’ Choice winners. Finalists . The top 5 entries in each category will be selected by celebrity judges and published with copies becoming available next year.

. The top 5 entries in each category will be selected by celebrity judges and published with copies becoming available next year. Runner-Up . The runner-up in each category, as selected by the judges, will be awarded a $250 cash prize.

. The runner-up in each category, as selected by the judges, will be awarded a $250 cash prize. First Place. The first-place winners in each category in both the Readers' Choice and celebrity judged contests will win $500.

I did mention that there were 5 tiers for awards. Write Michigan is also offering a 'Special Prize' that will go to one writer. The prize is a slot at the Author Quest writing camp for kids aged 10-13 for 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Submissions are being accepted now through November 30th at noon. Semifinalists will be announced on January 17th, 2022.

You can find all other information like guidelines, frequently asked questions, and more on Write Michigan's website.

The Best Things About Living In Michigan... People recently sounded off on Reddit to voice their opinions about the Best/Worst things about living in Michigan. These were some of the best things...