Former WZZM TV “13 On Your Side” Reporter Dies Suddenly

A former Grand Rapids reporter has been found dead.

WZZM stated "Former 13 On Your Side reporter Kimberly Easton has died suddenly. Easton was found unresponsive earlier this week at her home in Columbus, Indiana."

You might recall Easton as an early morning reporter with 13 On Your Side reporting on local news and feature stories Monday through Friday. She worked at WZZM, the ABC affiliate, from 1999 until 2003.

WZZM did not state her cause of death. Kimberly's sister, Kelly Easton, said the death came as a complete surprise. Her sister posted on social media that she believed her sister died from heart failure. The family is having an autopsy performed to confirm the exact cause of death.

Easton worked with photojournalist Tony Love on many of her daily stories over the years and recently spoke with former co-worked Eddie Rucker who said of Easton,

"I just talked to Kimberly a few weeks ago and had been catching up ever since our other co-worker Tony Love died unexpectedly. I'm devastated, shocked, my heart hurts."

Easton has been described as a very intelligent, gifted and talented journalist and a phenomenal woman.

After leaving West Michigan, Easton went on to report and anchor for WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She also spent time reporting in Sacramento, California and at WBBM Radio in Chicago, Illinois.

Most recently, Easton worked as the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader at Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation in Bartholomew County, Indiana.

Surviving Easton are her daughter and three grandchildren. Easton was 56.

