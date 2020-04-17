Yard Waste and Bagged Leaf Pick-Up Returns in Battle Creek

A service for Battle Creek residents returns starting April 20th after it was postponed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Mark Behnke announced Friday that Waste Management, who provides trash and recycling remediation services for the city, will begin to take care of yard waste and bagged leaves by curbside service.

Due to the state's executive order to shelter in place that was announced in mid-March, the City announced that the service would not be allowed on its initial start date of March 30th. Waste Management had reduced their on-the-road workforce at the time and postponed non-essential services.

As a reminder, the City's public yard waste area, Brice Pit, remains closed at this time. Waste Management's curbside bulk waste service, which involves furniture, mattresses and appliances, is also not currently running.

The COVID-19 pandemic eventually led to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order for residents statewide.