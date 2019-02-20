Now this is interesting. The city of Palm Springs California celebrated the fact that their city elected an all LGBTQ city council back in 2017.

Now the Identity politics gang are upset that they are all white. When will this craziness every end, never. This proves the point that many believe that once you start electing people based on their body parts, color of their skin, who they want to sleep with or what they believe their gender is there is no end to their grievances.

The Washington Post is reporting about Palm Springs and their all white city council. According to the Washington Post article the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project (SVREP) sent a letter to the Palm Springs government back in February 2018 alleging that the city’s voting system:

dilutes the ability of Latinos to elect candidates of their choice or otherwise influence the outcome of Palm Springs’ council elections

According to the article University of California at Riverside professor Benjamin Bishin stated:

… [O]nce you set aside the issue of sexual identity, other political differences arise…The real question is whether these representatives from one traditionally marginalized group can adequately represent those from another, in this case Latinos

At the time of the election many believed that the election of an all LGBTQ city council was a great step toward greater diversity. Since all of the elected LGBTQ council where white they are now questioning what diversity actually means and who is best suited to represent whom in a state shaped for decades by identity politics.

Remember former President Bill Clinton when he said:

It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is

Why don’t we just think about the novel idea of electing leaders of our government units based on their experience and policy stances?

Identity politics is designed to separate us all and pit all of us against each other, refuse to engage in this destruction of our society.

