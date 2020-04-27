Yearly Michigan Tradition Won’t Be Stopped By Covid-19

Every year on the east side of the state hundreds of thousands of people gather Woodward Avenue for a tradition that has been in affect since 1995. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's largest one-day automotive event, drawing about 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars each year. It's something that the people of Detroit look forward to, and it looks as though this year will be no different. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that as of now, the Dream Cruise is still slated to go on August 15th later this year.

In an email sent to them by the President of the cruise Micheal Lary, he stated that he and his team were " working to deliver the same caliber of family-fun activities that you have come to expect for the past twenty-five years." Even though it's technically a one-day event, super sexy cars can be seen for a good week in the area.