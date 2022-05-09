These days, it seems inevitable that, at any moment, you might learn that your favorite shop or eatery is shutting its doors for good.

Food Dance, for example, was a Kalamazoo staple for decades before closing its doors earlier this year.

So, it's safe to assume that the announcement of Urban Garage Market's closing may have had locals of Benton Harbor feeling a little bit down. Thankfully, this closing isn't permanent.

What is Urban Garage?

If you're not in the Benton Harbor area, you may not be familiar with Urban Garage Market. I, myself, have never been to the store but it sounds quite unique.

According to their website, it sounds like the idea for Urban Garage Market was born out of the owner, Kelly Arent, having a love of interior decoration and, perhaps, antiquing as well. She's described as a "maker and picker" on their website. Her collection, apparently, grew to the point of needing a bigger space and thus the idea for Urban Garage Market came to be.

Get our free mobile app

Their website's description goes on to say that,

In just 3 years, the shop has expanded to almost triple its original size, housing over 15 vendors across the midwest.

They also host crafting classes and painting workshops for people of all skill levels.

Why Are They Closing?

As mentioned on their website, Urban Garage Market has expanded in the last few years which is great for their business. But, like anything else, with growth comes the need for a bigger space.

Just yesterday on their Facebook page, Urban Garage Market announced a temporary closure as they move. This is specific to their location at 408 W Main Street:

Their new space is located at 807 Lester Ave. in St. Joe, a mere seven minutes from their original location, according to Google Maps.

They're shooting for May 21st as their re-opening date. Follow along with their move and stay updated by following their Facebook page.

Speaking of things closing, did you hear about Burrito Boss in Allegan? What a bummer!

Allegan's Burrito Boss is Closed Without warning, the restaurant at 1256 Lincoln Rd in Allegan closed its doors.