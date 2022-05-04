The housing market has officially reached a level that can only be described as preposterous.

Right now, houses are very expensive. Properties that may have cost $81,000 two years ago might set you back $105,000 or more today. At least, in the Detroit area. But, how can anyone justify charging nearly $150,000 for half of a house?

Currently listed on Zillow, this property at 440 Stratford Way in Holland, MI, looks like it may, at one point, have been a surprisingly spacious 2/1. That is until the fire. Now, you may be thinking, "Surely, they repaired the damage before listing the home for a whopping $149,900, right?" NOPE. Take a look:

The home was originally a 4-unit building for multiple families that's described as "partially" destroyed by a fire. But...come on. Partially?

Via/ Zillow Via/ Zillow loading...

This wasn't a small kitchen fire. This thing took out most of the building:

Via/ Zillow Via/ Zillow loading...

But, hey...at least the 4-car garage is still intact:

Via/ Zillow Via/ Zillow loading...

The property is being sold as-is by Jason C VanAssen at Weichert REALTORS Plat. He can be contacted at 616-301-2550. The listing also goes on to say that the home, "may be rehabilitated or demolished." No kidding. As if there are any other choices.

We've seen a lot of ridiculously priced listings lately. Like this 196-sq-ft home in Florida, that was listed for $1 Million. But, at least that was a whole house.

With the surge in pricing for houses, a lot of people are left wondering if the market will crash, if prices will just continue to rise, and when/if there's a "right" time to buy. Forbes.com recently published an article with experts giving their 5-year predictions about the housing market while fortune.com gave a list of cities where prices may drop 10% in the near future.

Whatever the case may be, buying a partially burned house seems like a bad investment despite the current housing market. But, I don't know which is worse...a burned-down house or discovering that the house you bought comes with a spare toilet directly next to the immovable, built-in bed...

