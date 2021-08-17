YMCA Camp Needs Help To Recover From Storm Devastation

Utility crews are still hard at work in Michigan getting customers reconnected to power lines following the devastating storms of last week. One of the areas literally devastated by the storms is the rural area around the Village of Reading in Hillsdale County. The Kimball Camp YMCA along Long Lake is barely three miles northwest of Reading and 12 miles southeast of Coldwater.

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Kimball Camp YMCA

Camp leaders tell us their best estimate so far is at least 1,000 trees at the camp were snapped off or blown over by the winds. There’s talk around the area that the damage looks more like what’s typically caused by a tornado.

Photo: Kimball Camp YMCA

The camp is looking for volunteers to help with the cleanup. The wood that is cleared out is yours for the taking. Bring your own chainsaw and a trailer and someone will direct you to the areas that need the most work.

Photo: Kimball Camp YMCA

Photo: Kimball Camp YMCA

Camp Executive Director Harold Campbell says he’s never seen this kind of storm damage before. It’s beyond lucky that young campers and staff on-site last week weren’t hurt. Power has been restored to a small section of the site. But the rest may take days to even get to. There are so many huge trees down it may take that long for work crews to clear the way for utility workers to get to the downed service lines.

In so many words, it's just a huge mess.

Photo: Kimball Camp YMCA

Cleanup volunteers may show up at the camp and someone should be able to help direct you to the areas needing the most attention. Or you can contact the camp in advance.

Kimball Camp YMCA temporary phone 517-290-5747

Kimball Camp YMCA temporary email – campb129@Msu.edu

Kimball Camp YMCA

4502 Berlin Drive

Reading, Michigan 49274



Photo: Kimball Camp YMCA

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer