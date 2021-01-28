YMCA Provides Free Diapers For Families in Battle Creek/Kalamazoo

Even as a childless adult, I know how expensive buying diapers for children can be. And in a time where money is tight, I'm sure those costs are just one of many things hanging over a parent's head. But, there is some relief.

In a Facebook post from the Battle Creek Family YMCA, they highlighted an ongoing "Diaper Day". Every Wednesday through March, those who need it can stop by the YMCA in Battle Creek for a drive-thru pickup for free diapers and wipes. It's all in partnership with Early Childhood Connections, the BC Diaper Initiative, and The United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region.

Early Childhood Connections is a department of the Calhoun Intermediate School District and offers a number of services free of charge to help families with children until the age of 5. For example:

Welcome Baby Baskets

Playgroups

Ages and Stages Development Screening

Community Events

Home Visits

And so much more. Find them online or on Facebook to take advantage of their services.

As well, the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region provides great resources for the community. Their vision, as written on their website, is a community where people realize their full potential. They want to see babies thrive, every child graduate, people earn enough money to be financially stable, every person who is hungry or in crisis to get the help they need. They're also challenging community members to commit to a 21 day self-guided challenge to learn about the history and impact of racism in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. You can also find them on Facebook.

The Diaper Drive-Thru, again, is happening every Wednesday from 11:45am - 12:15pm through March. Pick up is located on Cherry and Penn Street. Find any other information you need here.

It's been a tough year for a lot of people. If you find yourself, or someone you know, in need of basic necessities like food, the South Michigan Food Bank is continuing to hand out fresh food for those in need weekly. Read more below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app