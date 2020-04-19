You Can Now Buy a Scale Model of the Grand Haven Pier

We're all looking for new hobbies while we're quarantined in our homes. Many people have taken to baking bread, some have started doing puzzles, and now we have a new thing to keep us occupied - a scale model of the Grand Haven pier that can be purchased on Etsy.

FourCrowsCreative offers up this intricate model, complete with working lights.

Normally, the model sells for $189, but right now it's being offered for 15% off. The model is 1/96th scale and comes with all of the pieces, wood, and lights. You'll still need some tools that don't come with the kit including an exacto knife, tweezers, clamps, and paint brushes.

It's a pretty involved model, so I'm sure it will keep someone busy for quite some time. What better way to spend your quaran-time than building something that screams "Pure Michigan" that you can display in your home for years to come.