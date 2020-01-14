You Can Now Fly Directly to L.A. from Grand Rapids

Traveling just got even smoother if you plan on visiting Los Angeles, Boston, or Austin. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids announced they will be adding nonstop flights to those three cities.

According to the press release from Allegiant, the direct flights begin on the following days:

Boston, MA : May 7th

: May 7th Austin, TX : May 22nd

: May 22nd Los Angeles, CA: June 5th

This is part of Allegiant's 44 new nonstop routes they've added -- the largest in company history -- and because of that, they're already offering rates as low as $33 to $66. However, flights must be purchased by Thursday, 1/16 so hop on this offer while you can.

The new flights will operate twice weekly.

Allegiant now operates 14 direct flights from the Grand Rapids Airport, the most of any carrier.