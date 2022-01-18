You Can Now Order Free at Home COVID-19 Tests from U.S. Government Website

If you've had a hard time finding COVID-19 rapid tests - good news!

Get our free mobile app

So many stores have been out and ordering online has been delayed with the high volume of people seeking at-home tests with the rapid spreading of the Omicron variant.

Last week, the White House announced that to ensure access to tests, the Biden Administration would be purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free. They said a half-billion tests would be available for order on Wednesday, January 19, and would be mailed directly to people's homes.

The new government website for free at-home COVID tests has launched on day ahead of schedule, Fox 17 reports.

If you head to COVIDtests.gov, you'll click through to a USPS website and should be able to order four free rapid antigen test kits. It states that the kits will be shipping in "late January."

I put in my information and all seemed to go through just fine.

According to The Verge,

Some users have reported not seeing the “Order Free At-Home Tests” button, which connects you to the order page via the USPS website. However, you can get around this by heading directly to the ordering page.

A release from the White House states,

There will be free tests available for every household, and to promote broad access, the initial program will allow four free tests to be requested per residential address. Starting January 19th, Americans will be able to order their tests online at COVIDTests.gov, and tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

Here's more information on at-home testing from MDHHS:

The Biden Administration also announced last week that as of January 15th, private health insurance companies will be required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests for free. Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free at-home tests per covered individual per month.

They're also increasing the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month to help schools safely remain open.

Find more information on where to get vaccinated in the State of Michigan here.