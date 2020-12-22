You Can Take Model T Driver’s Training Right Here In Michigan

If you love old cars and want to know how to drive one of the most iconic ones, we have some good news for you!

Obviously, technology in the car industry has become so much more advanced since the days of the Model T...Some cars feel like you're driving a dang iPhone...which is why there is actually a special driver's training you have to take in order to be able to operate it at all.

Well, according to MLive, you can take a course dedicated to navigating an antique vehicle that literally has no gas pedal, fuel gauge or speedometer.

The Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI is the "nation's largest auto museum", as MLive reports, and they are offering a limited number of Model T driver's training classes in 2021!

If you are feeling like rolling into the new year in style, you can click here to get yourself signed up and as long as you have a license or learner's permit and $125 you are good to go.

There are of course a lot of different things on the Model T to get familiar with before you can actually get out onto the road course and get your certificate. Things like the hand-turned crank MLive reports you have to use to start the vehicle are just one of the many things that make driving the Model T beyond different than any other car.

"Each class includes practice driving the Model Ts around the Museum’s three miles of paved roadways," as MLive shares what goes into the class. "Museum historians will provide history and backstories of Henry Ford and the early Ford Motor Company, as well as up-close inspections of various Model Ts."

MLive reports that the Gilmore Car Museum says the spots for the classes do fill up very quickly so if you think this would make the perfect gift or perfect experience in general for the car-lover in your life, you should get your foot on the gas!