If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy.

Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.

If your power was out for more than 16 hours, you may be eligible for a $25 credit on your energy bill. Here are the exact requirements, according to the Consumers Energy website:

Service interrupted for more than 120 hours (five days) during catastrophic conditions (10 percent or more of a utility's customers affected)

Service interrupted for more than 16 hours during normal conditions

Service interrupted 8 or more times in a 12-month period

Many schools in the Metro Detroit area as well as districts in Fenton and Lapeer closed school on Tuesday because they did not have power.

“Our crews are securing the more than 3,300 downed power lines, assessing damage and beginning restoration. Crews from across the country are being brought in to assist in this effort,” A DTE Energy Representative told WDIV-TV.

