You Could Make Your Own Cider This Fall, But Time Is Runnings Out

If you've never pressed your own apple cider, you're really missing out on one of the most fun fall activities you could take part in. The whole process is a blast and actually gives you a pretty good work out in the process. Currently on the Facebook Marketplace in Kalamazoo, someone is selling an actual cider/wine press for only $125. That's probably the most import part of the cider making process, besides the apples of course.

Time is of the essence though, as there's no telling how long it will last on sale. If you happen to buy it, the whole process of making cider is actually quite easy. There are a few things you'll need in order to make your own homemade apple cider. First the press, which is listed here. Then you'll need some bags to cover the bucket for the apple chunks to fall into.

Then of course you'll need clean, empty jugs, and a good mix of sweet and tart apples... LOTS of them.

TSM/ Mark Frankhouse

The first thing you do is soak the apples in warm water.

TSM/ Mark Frankhouse

The you load them into the press shoot and crank the handle, which grinds the apples up and drops them and the juice that comes with them into the basket below. It's wise to occasionally clean out the grinder and the drip pan below.

TSM/ Mark Frankhouse

Set a jug up near the spout on the bottom and the juice will flow directly into them. Now, this will make the juice un-pasteurized, so just remember that. Also it may be wise to slice your apples up with this particular press, as it doesn't come with the grinder built in. Enjoy!