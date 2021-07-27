You Might Want To Take Down Your Bird Feeders And Empty Your Bird Baths

An unknown disease is killing songbirds across the Eastern United States and it has been slowly spreading into the Midwest.

The disease was first discovered earlier this summer and has been spreading ever since. Symptoms of the disease include lethargy, loss of balance, and crusty and oozing patches which grow over the eyes. The unknown disease leaves songbirds blind before eventually killing them.

The disease only affects blue jays, robins, grackles, starlings, house sparrows, cardinals and cowbirds, with blue jays being hit the hardest so far.

So far, no cases have been reported in Michigan but cases in Ohio and Indiana are on the rise, including in some Indiana counties that border Michigan. Ohio and Indiana have both recommended that residents take down their bird feeders and empty their bird baths in order to help stop the spread of the disease.

Did that sound familiar? Because it sure did sound an awful lot like the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, but this time we are imposing social distancing on birds.

Wildlife agencies are warning people who come across a dead bird to avoid them if possible and only move them if wearing latex gloves. They also warn that people should make sure that their pets aren't touching any dead birds.

The Michigan DNR is monitoring the disease but has only issued the recommendation that owners of bird feeders should clean their feeders once a week. You can watch a video on how to clean your feeders below.