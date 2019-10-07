Young Black Leaders At White House; Prayer Astounds The Room

The Young Black Leadership Summit was held at the White House the other day and one young black woman’s thoughts and then prayer blew the room away.

According to the Daily Caller a woman by the name of Mahalet stood at the podium and left the President and the rest of the room speechless.

According to Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson:

Mahalat was born in Ethiopia. Abandoned by her parents, she lived as an impoverished orphan. Mahalat was adopted by a loving, Christian American family at 11.

Compare her thoughts as similar to a refugee to sitting U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar’s complete thoughts about America and her disgust for much of us.

When Mahalat got to the podium she said:

I’m not really good with prayers or anything like that but I just want to say thank you, Mr. President, and I know we have a political warfare right now, but I strongly believe that it is a spiritual one as well...And I want to make sure that I mean, I know that Americans are gonna wake up and we’re gonna get back to looking to God instead of social media and we’re gonna look back to Jesus because Jesus saves and this country was founded upon the Constitution, was built on Godly principles and we’re gonna fight for that...And I just want to encourage you guys to pray every day for this nation.

She went on to say a prayer for this country and President Trump:

Dear God, I’m not really good at this.But I just want to say thank you so much for giving us this opportunity to be in the White House. Thank you for giving us a great leader like Trump, Mr. Donald Trump, and I would like to thank you for waking up our nation...God, I believe that you gave him to us and I believe that he’s gonna accomplish so much more. I know you have more for us...Jesus I ask you to protect us and walk with us and in Jesus’ name the enemy tries to attack us every single day,

She then concluded her prayer saying:

He tries to discourage us but he has no room. He has no room, no more, and that’s all I have to say.

Let us see what the Democrat’s will say about Ms. Mahalet and if they will attempt to destroy her life as they do with anyone who supports President Trump in public.

