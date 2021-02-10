Michigan’s Youngblood Winery May Have Youngest Wine Maker Ever

To get a kid to take a strong interest in a career path early in life is not an easy thing to do, but Wyatt Youngblood is on his way to becoming an established and accomplished winemaker, as he is an integral part of a family business that has been on the rise the past few years. In 2016, David and Jessica Youngblood decided to trade in soybeans, corn, and Christmas trees and planted wine grapes on their 46-acre family farm. Youngblood Vineyard is home to nearly 21,000 cold-hardy wine grape varieties of which there are 3 white and 3 red. Currently, they are growing in Marquette, Traminette, Frontenac, Frontenac Blanc, Prairie Star, and Petite Pearl.

Located about three hours just Northeast of Kalamazoo in Ray Center, MI, Youngblood has been voted "BEST WINERY" & "BEST PLACE TO DRINK OUTDOORS" by Hour Detroit Best of 2020. The farm is family-friendly, with a free baby animal petting area, allowing outside food & wine tasting. Their son Wyatt is not only a solid hand around the farm, but listen to this kid explain the fermenting process... this kid knows more than us:

Not only does he know how the process works but he is also educated on how to keep the wine barrels sterile, as he has a YouTube page explaining many different duties he likes to take on, on the farm. This kid is super educated in his craft and is going to be really successful on his own one day, clearly.