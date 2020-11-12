Your Business Could Open Inside a Michigan State Park
Do you have a passion for the outdoors? Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for entrepreneurs to open businesses inside state parks.
Think of it: instead of driving downtown or fighting freeway traffic, you could commute to the beach every day for your job. If you want to run a concession stand, a retail store, or rent watercraft to happy campers, Michigan DNR may have the perfect opportunity for you.
They may seem to be an unlikely business ally, but one of the goals of Michigan DNR is to make state parks more enjoyable for everyone. Right now, they are looking for "outdoorpreneur" partners and taking bids, proposals, and ideas for concession stands, watercraft and equipment rental, food trucks, and other vendors and businesses to operate at a dozen different state parks, recreation areas, conference centers and harbors across the state. The DNR also works with small businesses to provide RV rentals and guide services to visitors, as well as welcomes new ideas and thinking outside what’s always been done. The current opportunities range from just down the road at Fort Custer Recreation Area all the way up to the Porcupine Mountains, take a look:
Fort Custer Recreation Area | Augusta
- Store and watercraft rental
Holland State Park | Holland
- Beach concession
Interlochen State Park | Interlochen
- Park concession
Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park | Traverse City
- Bicycle and watercraft rentals
Ludington State Park | Ludington
- Stores, bicycle and watercraft rental
Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park | Ontonagon
- Ski hill, chalet, cafeteria, stores, vending machines, disc golf
Presque Isle State Harbor | Presque Isle
- Restaurant
Ralph A. MacMullen Conference Center | Roscommon
- Watercraft rental
Tippy Dam Recreation Area | Brethren
- Food truck
Warren Dunes State Park | Sawyer
- Mobile food concession
Waterloo Recreation Area | Chelsea
- Horse stables
Wilson State Park | Harrison
- Water park and/or mobile food
For more details on opportunities and links to bid packets, deadlines, and everything else, click here.