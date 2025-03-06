Michigan City Considering “Dark Sky” Ordinance

Sure, for most of the year, when you look up at the skies of Michigan, you'll see a depressing shade of grey, but it's certainly not always the case. Whether on a bright, sunny Summer day or under the dazzling entertainment of aurora borealis lights, Michigan's atmosphere can be quite a marvel.

Still, there is one thing that many Michiganders miss out on regularly without a second thought - a natural, dark night sky.

The city of Ypsilanti is looking to change that for its residents.

According to a report from MLive, Ypsilanti officials are considering a dark sky ordinance in hopes that a starry night can be appreciated in East Michigan once again and to cut back on energy waste.

Nearby Ann Arbor implemented a similar ordinance in 2021, though the guidelines are more strict than what Ypsilanti is considering.

City leaders are considering an establishment of nighttime hours, setting standards for light pole heights, shielding existing light from flooding upward and outward while preserving common sense rulings around seasonal lights, lawful exemptions, and public safety.

DarkSky International has established principles for cities to follow in preserving natural night skies, which could serve as the baseline for Ypsilanti - and like-minded cities - to follow. As the MLive report points out, Ypsilanti doesn't currently meet DarkSky International's principle standards.

Of course, implementation isn't easy since code enforcement officers aren't likely to be on the clock at night. As such, city council discussions will continue until an ordinance can be settled on that would fit Ypsilanti's needs.

Many Michigan cities have some sort of nighttime lighting ordinances, many of which can be seen here. Of course, the bigger cities in Lower Michigan struggle to capture that true deep blue blanket of glistening stars feel of a natural night sky. The Upper Peninsula often offers more natural beauty in its night sky, though there is still room for improvement.

Currently, it doesn't appear that there is a timetable for when Ypsilanti officials could implement a new nighttime light ordinance.

