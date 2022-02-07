13-Year-Old Missing from Allegan Co. After Taking Off with Family Car

Allegan County authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old who left his home in his family's car on February 2, 2022.

Zander Canales was last seen on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his residence in Valley Township within Allegan County. Zander took his father's vehicle when he left and no one has seen or heard from the 13-year-old since.

Zander left in his father's vehicle. That vehicle has since been located in the city of Holland, the same community Zander's family believes he may be in the area of.

Zander is described as a 13-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with reddish dark brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Zander's family believes he may be with some friends in the Holland area, but the family has not met those friends nor do they have any way to contact them.

Anyone who may have seen Zander or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch 269-673-3899 or the Allegan area Silent Observer at 1-800-544-3633.

