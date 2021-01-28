The annual Zehnder's Snowfest is happening this weekend, with some COVID-19 restrictions.

The 30 year festival kicks off tomorrow, Friday, January 29th and runs through Sunday, January 31st. The popular event will still feature snow and ice sculptures throughout downtown Frankenmuth, but will not include entertainment, fireworks, or a warming tent.

If you have never experienced Zehnder's Snowfest, you should go. Even without some of the usual attractions, the snow and ice sculptures alone are worth the trip. Did I mention it is free? Bundle up the kids, and make a day of it. Better yet, leave the kids at home get a designated driver and bring a flask. I don't know if I am supposed to encourage that type of behavior, but I guess I just did.

All kidding aside, the artists are beyond talented and what else are you going to be doing? Absolutely nothing. This is a great opportunity to visit the shops in Frankenmuth that are open, and grab a family style chicken dinner to take home.

If you enjoy taking pictures, enter the annual 'Snowfest Photo Impressions' contest that starts tomorrow too. Prizes include overnight stay packages at Zehnder's Splash Hotel & Waterpark and more. For more information on this contest, click here.

Here is to a Pure Michigan weekend in Frankenmuth. Look for me, I will be the one drinking booze out of a suntan lotion bottle (shh it's really a flask).