Zoom Eliminating Time Limits For The Holidays

Zoom has announced that they are going to be lifting the 40 minute time limit for the Christmas season.

This is the exact same thing that Zoom did over Thanksgiving so families could still spend time together while staying socially distant. Normally the 40 minute Zoom time limit is pretty strictly enforced, but the company is making the exceptions during the holidays.

I love that Zoom is doing this for families this holiday season, especially since they could be using the pandemic to capitalize during the holidays.

Zoom and other video conference companies have become an essential part of our every day lives during the pandemic. Most of us are actually sick of having to be on Zoom or Teams or whatever program your work uses, but this is different.

Zoom deciding to get rid of the time limit lets families get together without feeling rushed or pressured to squeeze everything into a time limit. This will allow families to just turn on their device and leave it on while kids open presents, or families sit down for Christmas dinner. You'll be amazed how much more relaxed and less stressful a Zoom call can be when you don't have to give it your undivided attention.

Zoom has set the following days as #ZoomTogether days, with no time limit.

10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26

10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2

So instead of being sad that you can't spend time face to face with your entire family this year, fire up a device and have them there virtually to celebrate.