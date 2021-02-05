1 in 4 Gyms in Michigan Will Close for Good by the End of 2021

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Today I saw a scary statistic from the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association that said 1 in 4 gyms in Michigan will close by the end of the year.

According to Mid-Michigan Now, earlier this week the Michigan Fitness Club Association discussed both challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic.

Powerhouse Gyms International owner Steven Todd:

The greatest threat to our business the past 12 months hasn’t been the business down the street that’s a different logo that’s the same product or service that I have. The biggest threat to my business the last 12 months is an existential threat, that is something outside the logo, but if we can come together as an industry and as a group and have that relationship with the political parties, that’s where we get our traction.

It's awful to think that my gym, your gym or gyms in general, could be closing their doors for good. Unfortunately, it will more than likely be the little guys who've been struggling so much during the pandemic. Not to say the big guys aren't struggling too.

One of the best things you can do right now is join a gym, not only for the gym owner's sake but for your well being and health as well. During this pandemic, it's extremely important to exercise, it's one of the ways you can help fight off the coronavirus. You can still get it obviously but you might not get hit as hard.