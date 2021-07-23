20 Memes About Michigan We Can’t Stop Laughing At

Is it just me or is everyone a little too serious lately? I think that we all just need a good laugh because laughs make the world go round.

Wow, how poetic. I should write Hallmark cards or something. Look into that for me, will ya?

I know I complain about how annoying social media is most of the time and how if I didn't need to have it for work purposes, I'd delete mine. Well, I'm just going to go ahead and call myself out for that one because that's a lie. I'd never actually delete my socials completely.

Get our free mobile app

You're probably wondering why I changed my mind.

No, it's not because I'm you're typical millennial and I'm addicted to it. It's because if I deleted it, I would have absolutely nothing to laugh or smile at.

Not only do I love watching cute animal videos but I'm also here for the memes. A majority of the time when I'm scrolling through Instagram, Facebook, etc., all I'm doing is looking for something funny to send my friends or boyfriend.

How about all of the Michigan memes though? Ya gotta love them.

People make fun of us all the time but we also enjoy making fun of ourselves. It doesn't matter if it's about potholes and the fact that we have to constantly dodge some that are the size of a small child or that we're in shorts and a tank top when the weather hits the high 50s, they're all great.

Let's take a look at some of the best Michigan memes.

20 Michigan Memes You Won't Stop Laughing At No one roasts Michigan more than a Michigander.