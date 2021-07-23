20 Memes About Michigan We Can’t Stop Laughing At

College Fan Base/YouTube

Is it just me or is everyone a little too serious lately? I think that we all just need a good laugh because laughs make the world go round.

Wow, how poetic. I should write Hallmark cards or something. Look into that for me, will ya?

I know I complain about how annoying social media is most of the time and how if I didn't need to have it for work purposes, I'd delete mine. Well, I'm just going to go ahead and call myself out for that one because that's a lie. I'd never actually delete my socials completely.

Get our free mobile app

You're probably wondering why I changed my mind.

No, it's not because I'm you're typical millennial and I'm addicted to it. It's because if I deleted it, I would have absolutely nothing to laugh or smile at.

Not only do I love watching cute animal videos but I'm also here for the memes. A majority of the time when I'm scrolling through Instagram, Facebook, etc., all I'm doing is looking for something funny to send my friends or boyfriend.

How about all of the Michigan memes though? Ya gotta love them.

People make fun of us all the time but we also enjoy making fun of ourselves. It doesn't matter if it's about potholes and the fact that we have to constantly dodge some that are the size of a small child or that we're in shorts and a tank top when the weather hits the high 50s, they're all great.

Let's take a look at some of the best Michigan memes.

20 Michigan Memes You Won't Stop Laughing At

No one roasts Michigan more than a Michigander.

MORE: Things You Shouldn't Say To Michiganders

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: memes, Michigan
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top