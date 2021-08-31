2021 Battle Creek Christmas Parade Will Be Staged

The date is set. November 20th is the date for the 2021 Battle Creek Christmas Parade. The local Harper Creek Optimist Club is staging the event after it was canceled last year due to Covid-19 virus restrictions. It will be an evening event with the parade starting a little before 6 pm on Saturday, November 20th. That’s well after sunset for that date.

Get our free mobile app

There’s special recognition leading up to this year’s parade in honor of long-time Optimist parade chair Jim Demarest who died last December. You can find full information and the participant registration link on the club’s website.

This year’s parade coincides with the opening of the Battle Creek International Festival of Lights.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America