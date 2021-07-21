Almost every Michigan city, town, village, burg, and community has something totally unique, and not found anywhere else.

Statues are erected to the most unusual things: from food, humans doing who-knows-what, animals doing even worse stuff, to something that is completely off the wall.

Museums abound that are dedicated to the most unusual things. There are exhibits, displays, little strange shops with the purpose to surprise, monuments and dedications to things that make you wonder “why?”

I’ll tell you why…it’s to make your roadtrip more enjoyable…and it sure does. Where do you find these things? Where can these quirky roadside spectacles be found? Answer: EVERYWHERE. Yes, the list below is limited, but there are thousands and thousands of cool little oddball exhibitions, flashes, presentations, and displays to be found.

All you need to do to add to the list of Michigan Oddities is to start driving…but stay off the main highways and freeways. Get on those back roads, side roads, dirt roads, and trails that take you to seemingly nowhere…that is, until you discover that quirky little roadside thing that you think no one else has seen yet. Snap it and show it!

The list below shows a little more than 25 Michigan roadside oddities that make a roadtrip all the more enjoyable. Like:

COWS

CARROTS

SCARY DOLLS

ANIMALS DOING BIZARRE THINGS

GIANT HUNKS OF FOOD

SHOES

BIGFOOT

BEER CAN

A GIANT EAR

MOIST TOWELETTES

EIFFEL TOWER

SKELETONS …..and more.

So take a look at the locations below, pay a few visits, get some video or pictures, look for some new, hidden roadside treasures and share ‘em. Click the links to find out more!

25 Michigan Roadside Oddities

