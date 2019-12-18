3 Michigan Restaurants Rated In America’s Top 100

Attention foodies of Michigan, we have 3 of the best restaurants in the entire nation right here in our home state. At first, 3 seemed like a low number, but there are 50 states and USA Today listed 100 of the best restaurants in America. So, technically we have a slightly above average number of good restaurants in Michigan.

Mabel Gray in Hazel Park, Michigan

(Rated 4.9 stars out of 5 on OpenTable.com)

Mabel Gray courtesy of OpenTable.com

Mabel Gray is a Contemporary American restaurant in Hazel Park that consistently has fantastic ratings. They offer tasting menus as well as à la carte dining with a price point of about $31-50.

OpenTable.com says Mabel Gray is "A restaurant embracing the history of Detroit's industrial reach. The cinder block building that housed neighborhood fare for decades has received new life to further the tradition of hand-made, thought-out food and beverage."

Check out Mabel Gray's website here.

Phoenicia in Birmingham, Michigan

(Rated 4.9 stars out of 5 on OpenTable.com)

Phoenicia courtesy of OpenTable.com

Phoenicia is a Middle Eastern restaurant in Birmingham that is a fantastic restaurant to get authentic Middle Eastern food at a relatively cheap price point of under $30 per person.

OpenTable.com says Phoenicia's "Gourmet Middle Eastern fare is the star at this sophisticated venue with a subtle, stylish ambiance."

You can check out Phoenicia's website here.

Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro in Birmingham, Michigan

(Rated 4.8 stars out of 5 on OpenTable.com)

Tallulah Wine Bar courtesy of OpenTable.com

Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro is a Contemporary American restaurant in Birmingham is known for its fantastic dating atmosphere and farm to table dining experience. Their price point won't break the bank either with meals under $30 a person.

OpenTable.com says Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro "was born out of a love for food, wine and people. It’s an inviting place that serves 'clean' food and thoughtfully chosen wines, in a relaxed but elegant space."

You can check out Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro's website here.

There are 97 more restaurants that made USA Today's America's top 100 restaurants in 2019 and you can check them out here.