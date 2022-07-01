30 X 60-Foot American Flag That Has Flown 57 Years Stolen In Holland

Someone has stolen a giant iconic flag from a car dealership in Holland, Michigan, that has flown over the lot for 57 years.

American Flag

Thirteen alternating horizontal stripes of red and white with a blue rectangle holding fifty stars. Old Glory is a symbol of freedom and one of the most recognizable flags in the world.

There is another use of the American Flag that began over a hundred years ago when a business would hang a giant outdoor flag to draw customers to their store.

Giant American Flag in Holland

Now that is a big flag in the picture above. It has flown over the DeNooyer Chevrolet dealership for 57 years. If you were to ask anyone in Holland where is the biggest American flag located they all would tell you the auto dealership on 8th Street.

The 30 X 60-foot American flag is a symbol in the town of Holland and gives its residents and anyone who travels through there a sense of pride while driving by or underneath it.

This giant flag flew on a 100-foot flag pole and when the wind is right it actually flies right across 8th Street and it is hard to believe anyone would lack the respect to take that flag down illegally.

57-Year-Old American Flag Stolen in Holland

It is sad to hear some low-life would steal an American Flag let alone an iconic flag that has flown proudly over the community of Holland for 57 years and just a week before our country celebrates Independence Day.

WOOD-TV reported the massive flag that flew over DeNooyer Chevrolet was swiped last weekend. There is currently a replacement flag in its place.

You have to ask the question, what would someone do with a 30 X 60-foot American flag? This is a massive flag that not just any flag pole can handle plus who has a wall big enough to hang it on? Not to mention the whole idea is such an unpatriotic thing to do in the first place.

According to WOOD-TV security cameras did get images of a small car at the scene just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Currently, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department does not have any suspects.

If you or someone you know have information regarding the stolen flag you are urged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's office at 616.738.4000.