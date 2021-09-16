40 Years Ago: The Gerald R. Ford Museum was Dedicated

It was a huge event that happened in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 18th, 1981. We had a former President in attendance as well as leaders of foreign countries. Most of the major TV networks were broadcasting from downtown Grand Rapids. It was not uncommon to see celebrities on the streets of downtown. Everyone was here for the dedication of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Those on the guest list included President and Mrs. Reagan, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, President José López Portillo of Mexico, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sunao Sonoda, and former French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing.

Comedian Bob Hope served as master of ceremonies for the dedication. A Bob Hope Special for NBC was also taped during the festivities at DeVos Performance Hall. The television program aired on NBC on October 22nd, 1981. The list of entertainers that took part in the television tribute to Gerald Ford included Pearl Bailey, Debby Boone, Foster Brooks, Glen Campbell, Sammy Davis Jr., Tony Orlando, Mark Russell, and Danny Thomas. Here is more information on that special from imbd.com

I was hoping to find video of the special, but all I could find was a segment from the opening of the program. Here is that video featuring the University of Michigan Marching Band...

Since that time, both President Ford and his wife, Betty, have passed away. Gerald Ford died on December 26, 2006. Approximately 60,000 people viewed the casket as the former President lay in repose in the museum lobby. After Betty Ford's death on July 8, 2011, the museum closed the following day to prepare for her funeral. Her casket also lay in repose for people to pay their final respects during a public visitation. Both Gerald and Betty are buried on the grounds of the Presidential Museum.

Here is a video of President Gerald R. Ford giving a tour of his Presidential Museum...

If you'd like more information on visiting the museum, here is the official website.

The Gerald R. Ford Museum is located at 303 Pearl Street NW, along the banks of the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.