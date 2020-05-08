6 Phase Response to Reopen Michigan’s Economy

Here's the latest as we know it from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer announced a six step plan for re-opening Michigan's economy. And based on what I read, she seems to have everything very well organized for Michigan's economy.

We all know that governor Whitmer extended her stay home order through May 28 and gave manufacturing workers the go ahead to work on Monday.

According to the Lansing State Journal, here are the 6 phases to address the pandemic:

1. Uncontrolled growth: Increasing number of new cases

2. Persistent spread: Continue to see high case levels

3. Flattening: The epidemic is no longer increasing

4. Improving: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining

5. Containing: Continued case and death rate improvements

6. Post-pandemic: Community spread not expected to return

Governor Whitmer announced that the state is in stage three of the pandemic.

Michigan is now in the flattening phase.

That means new daily cases and deaths have remained relatively constant and transmission rates have fallen to manageable levels.

Without new cases constantly increasing, the health system is not typically overwhelmed.