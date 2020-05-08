The Abandoned Structures of Benzie County

It's fun to take a drive out into the countryside and see abandoned homes sitting alongside the road. Makes you wonder: what was the family like that lived there? What went on in that house?

We can always speculate and make up our own stories...but upon further inspection, it mostly tells us if a family or single person lived in each one.

It can be sad, exciting, full of wonder.....and, at times, surprisingly picturesque.

Below is a photo gallery of anonymous abandoned buildings that were found in Michigan's Benzie County.