America’s Oldest WWII Veteran Turns 111

America's oldest living World War Two veteran celebrated his 111th birthday over the weekend.

Lawrence Brooks, of New Orleans, who served in the predominantly-Black 91st Engineer Battalion during the war, was honored this weekend with a socially- distanced celebration on his front porch. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, helped Lawrence celebrate.

It was a super special, grand affair because he was treated to a military flyover and a performance of "Happy Birthday" by the museum's vocal trio The Victory Belle.

Brooks served in New Guinea and the Philippines during the war.

Sadly, his wife passed away in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina.

Brooks has a very large family with five children, five stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

The museum says Brooks received 10,000 birthday cards from people in all 50 states.

What's his secret to a long healthy life? He told reporters that the secret to living a long life "is simple. Serve God and be nice to people."