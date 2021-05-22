Attempted Kidnapping Arrest In Urbandale

Battle Creek Police are looking into reports of an attempted kidnapping, Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department, the incident took place in the 1600 block of West Michigan Ave, in Urbandale, around 3:25 PM. An officer made contact with witnesses and the victim a short distance away.

According to reports, a 38-year-old white male was seen driving a red compact four-door. The man allegedly pulled up to a 34-year-old white woman, riding her bike. He exited the vehicle from the passenger side, came up behind the woman and pulled her off her bicycle. He then started to pull her back to his vehicle.

Other drivers, witnessing the incident, stopped to help the woman. When the man spotted them coming, he let go, got back inside his vehicle and fled the scene. The responding officer was able to get a description of the man who happened to be an offender he had dealt with on a different call, minutes before. The man was located and arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping.

In the previous incident, the man was found in the back yard of a residence on Lacey Avenue. The suspect was spotted driving in the area and was then found in a backyard where a woman called for help. The woman’s brother chased him out of the yard. The man was issued a citation for prowling in that incident, but due to legislation passed earlier this year; people committing nonviolent crimes are not arrested.

Nevertheless, the man was arrested in the second incident. A warrant request will be sent to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for Kidnapping.