Backyard Burgers & Brewsfest Returns To Battle Creek August 28th

As we turn the corner to the second half of summer, a favorite festival among Battle Creek residents is returning for 2021, as Backyard Burgers & Brewsfest will be happening on August 28th at the Festival Market Square from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event was put on hold in 2020 for obvious reasons but this year promises to be even bigger than before, as they've announced some changes to the layout:

The Sixth Annual Backyard Burgers and Brewsfest is excited to announce that we will be taking down the fences and opening up the downtown to our festival goers and expanding throughout the newly created Social District. This allows for more businesses to participate, more live music, more room to spread out and more food trucks and even more backyard games and picnic tables. Battle Creek’s finest Burger Emporiums and Restaurants fire up their grills, food trucks will line the streets.

With the cancellation of Kalamazoo Ribfest for 2021, this may be the next big thing next to it, although it's hard to replace a three-day event. Unfortunately, Ribfest just takes a good chunk of time to organize and although there were lightened restrictions, preparations were just short on time. But with Backyard Burgers & Brewsfest, this city will get a chance to exhibit its favorite spots and food trucks.

The event is totally free to attend and organizers suggest bringing your own chair to relax in. While attending, you can vote for your favorite spot of the event, so arriving hungry may not be a bad idea.