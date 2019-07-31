Bathtub Island in Lake Superior Can Only Fit Three or Four People

Looking for a little unique Michigan roadtrip? Well, here's one for ya, and it involves a bit of Canada.

Michigan might lay claim to Lake Superior, but Bathtub Island is across the border into Canada, about 96 miles north of Sault Ste. Marie. The area is worth the drive, as any Michigander who has traveled up there can tell you.

Get our free mobile app

Drive up to Katherine Cove, park along the road, take a narrow trail through the woods, and in a few minutes you'll be there. Bathtub Island is easily accessible, as it has a sandbar with shallow water you can wade through to get your selfie on this bitty little island. It can only hold a handful of people, so if you go with others, don't go pushin' each other off!

All it has are a few small trees growing out of solid rock.

Take a look at the photos below, then watch the video and get the exact directions how to get there!

MORE COOL MICHIGAN LOCATIONS:

CAMPSITE WITH GRAVE

Miners' Castle Caves

The Lighthouse of Monarch Butterflies

SAND POINT LIGHTHOUSE, ESCANABA

Haunted Huron River Inn