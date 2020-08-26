Battle Creek Attorney Ron Pichlik Passes Away

We’ve learned of the sudden and unexpected death of Battle Creek attorney Ron Pichlik. His former associate Dan Downing posted on social media that Pichlik failed to appear at several scheduled events and was found lifeless in his apartment.

Many are remembering the 58-year-old Pichlik as a friend, a devout Catholic, a Star Trek and Star Wars fan, and a good attorney who worked hard for his clients.

Relatives posting on his Facebook page say they will post funeral arrangements when they figure them out.

A Hopkins High School graduate, Pichlik studied Political Science at Grand Valley State University and then went on to the University of Detroit-Mercy Law School. He worked in the prosecutors’ offices in Washtenaw County and Calhoun County, where he served as an assistant prosecutor from 1989 thru 1994. Since then, Pichlik worked in private practice, representing hundreds of clients as a defense attorney. He was the President-Owner of Ronald S. Pichlik, Attorney at Law, P.C.

One friend, Alma Thurmer, posted “This is the last post my friend Ron Pichlik sent to me a few days before he passed from this earth. What a great last message. I will miss Ron so much.”