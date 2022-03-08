Got an Axe to Grind? This Battle Creek Club has the Perfect Remedy for You

Just to be clear... If we're being literal, they do have the perfect solution. If we're being figurative, there are plenty of places on social media where you can air your grievances.

Axe Throwing is an activity that has been around for a long time, but in recent years has become popular again, especially in West Michigan. Meet BTL AXE.

This club in Battle Creek is looking for people who are interested in joining their 2022 Axe Throwing league which will begin holding contests during the spring, summer and fall. You can find information to sign up at the link provided HERE. The events take place on Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m..

Spring League - April 14 to May 26

Spring Tournament - June 2

Summer League - June 23 to July 21

Summer Tournament - July 28

Fall League - August 25 to October 6

Fall Tournament - October 13

So what's it all about? BTL AXE is an axe throwing venue and a mobile business based in Battle Creek. They are hosted at Territorial Brewing Company and have daily play, seasonal league nights. They also travel, giving residents the option to host groups or parties, providing axe throwing events. They will do house parties, corporate events, weddings, divorces (yes, you read that right), birthdays and many others.

Anyone looking for more information about BTL AXE can call (269) 815-8173 or send an email to gobtlaxe@gmail.com.

It sure sounds like a great way to maybe get some frustrations out in a safe, healthy manner.