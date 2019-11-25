Battle Creek City Announces Schedule for Thanksgiving Week

The city’s administrative offices will be closed this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Battle Creek Transit bus and van services are canceled. Waste Management, the city’s trash and recycling hauler, is closed, with a one-day pickup delay the rest of the week.

On Friday, Battle Creek Transit services return to their regular, Friday schedules and Waste Management is open.

Full Blast recreation facilities are closed on Thursday and Friday, and will reopen for regular hours on Saturday and Sunday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

We wish everyone a great, safe holiday weekend! If you are shopping, we hope you will consider our local shops on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30!