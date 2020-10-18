Battle Creek Firefighters Battle Post Edition Fire

Battle Creek firefighters were called upon to battle a blaze, Sunday morning in the Post Edition. According to a release from the City of Battle Creek Fire Department, fire crews were called to a fire at a home in the 200 block of Post Avenue. The home was reported to be unoccupied. Rescue vehicles and engines arrived and squads were on the scene for over 70 minutes. The damage was limited to the front of the home. No injuries were reported. WWMT reports the home is where a Battle Creek man is accused of killing his upstairs tennants. The Battle Creek couple were found dead earlier in the week.

