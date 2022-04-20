Is This a Battle Creek, Michigan Law or a Myth?

Has this outdated yet, well-known law actually been a myth this whole time?

We've all heard of the Michigan state law that basically prohibits a woman from getting a haircut without her husband's permission, right? LindzStylz Salon reached out to us about this strange law this week,

So I have a hair client whose husband is kind of a stinker and there is a law in Battle Creek Michigan still that a woman can not cut her hair without her husband's permission. I Googled it to make sure it is still here. They actually made me a sign for my salon that says that in pink.

According to Michigan Houses Online the law is worded in a way that says a woman cannot cut her own hair,

A woman isn’t allowed to cut her own hair without her husband’s permission.

TV 6 in Michigan's Upper Penninsula looked into this law back in 2016. They spoke to both law enforcement agencies and attorneys only to find that if a law like that does exist, it would be unenforceable.

This strange, outdated and sexist haircut law isn't Battle Creek specific. It is known to be a Michigan state law. But here's the thing, it does not exist. There does not appear to be a law in any one of the United States that says women cannot get a haircut without the permission of their husbands.

MYTH, BUSTED!

