Is This a Battle Creek, Michigan Law or a Myth?
Has this outdated yet, well-known law actually been a myth this whole time?
We've all heard of the Michigan state law that basically prohibits a woman from getting a haircut without her husband's permission, right? LindzStylz Salon reached out to us about this strange law this week,
So I have a hair client whose husband is kind of a stinker and there is a law in Battle Creek Michigan still that a woman can not cut her hair without her husband's permission. I Googled it to make sure it is still here. They actually made me a sign for my salon that says that in pink.
According to Michigan Houses Online the law is worded in a way that says a woman cannot cut her own hair,
A woman isn’t allowed to cut her own hair without her husband’s permission.
TV 6 in Michigan's Upper Penninsula looked into this law back in 2016. They spoke to both law enforcement agencies and attorneys only to find that if a law like that does exist, it would be unenforceable.
This strange, outdated and sexist haircut law isn't Battle Creek specific. It is known to be a Michigan state law. But here's the thing, it does not exist. There does not appear to be a law in any one of the United States that says women cannot get a haircut without the permission of their husbands.