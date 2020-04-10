Battle Creek Schools Unveil At-Home Learning Plan

Battle Creek Public Schools Superintendent Kimberley Carter announced the plan in a Facebook Live address at noon on Friday. She says that beginning on April 20th, they will be launching the At-Home Learning Plan for Battle Creek Public Schools.

Supt Kim Carter-BCPS Facebook

Carter says they’ve decided to implement a “mixed media” approach, as they recognize that not every family has access to digital resources at home. She says they’ll make paper and pencil learning packets available in an effort to close the “digital divide.” She says those packets will be in the mail next week, with updates coming every other week. Teachers will be working on-line with students as well.

The plan includes:

Remote learning opportunities focusing on online learning for high school and on paper learning packets for all K-8 students

Chromebook distribution to all BCPS families without a computer at home. The supply is limited, so they will be prioritize the distribution.

Regular check-ins with teachers and support staff

Special support for English language learner and IEP students

Carter says they’ll be sending out more information next week as to how grading will be done.

Learn more about the At-Home-Learning plan here.

Watch Superintendent Carter’s full Facebook Live announcement here.