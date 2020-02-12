Battle Creek STEM Students Show Off What They’re Learning

Battle Creek Public Schools invited the public to come to their new STEM Innovation Center on Tuesday to see the students demonstrate some of the things they’re learning. The sessions were held in the morning and afternoon.

The new school opened last fall for 6th graders. Next year, they’ll add the 7th grade. Applications will be taken, beginning on February 24th through April 10th.

The school's website states their mission:

At BC STEM, we strive to set our students up for a bright future. We see our students as innovators, and we empower every innovator to ask questions and explore new possibilities. Our students develop critical thinking skills to help them create real solutions to the problems that matter to our community.

Visitors on Tuesday were given a “passport” to explore various destinations and displays at the school.

Coding Display

Bridge Display

Morse Code Display

Sundial Display

Printing Press Display

Robot Display

Jamboard Display

iMovie Display

OEC Bulletin Board Display

3D Printer Display

In case you’re wondering, a Jamboard is a new innovation that is sort of like a modern day overhead projector, but its way more advanced.

STEM school student Dorian Beattie is learning how to use them, and talks about it on this short video.

Dorian’s mom, Regina, sent us a couple of pictures of the students in action.

The Outdoor Education Center (Clear Lake Camp for you old timers), is part of the school and brought some live critters for the day.