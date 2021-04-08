Battle Creek’s McCamly Plaza Hotel to Hold Liquidation Sale

McCamly Plaza Hotel in downtown Battle Creek has been padlocked since December of 2019, but the doors will be open again starting Wednesday, April 14th. It won’t be opened for guests though. Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU), the owner of the 239-room, 40-year old hotel, is having a liquidation sale.

BCU President and CEO Joe Sobieralski was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins. He said they’ll be opening up each day to display different items for sale, and he expects that the sale could last for a while. “The sale will be held on the first floor in the lobby, hallway, and ballrooms and we’ll bring new things down as things are sold.” He said they’ll only allow 100 shoppers inside at a time, but as people leave, more will be able to go in and shop.

Get our free mobile app

Sobieralski said staff and their partner, Simply Sales and Service of Detroit will be there to negotiate prices on items. “There won’t be prices set on anything. It’s all up for discussion.”

Sobieralski said the entire renovation project could cost up to $25 million. Once items inside the hotel are liquidated they’ll be concentrating on things like window and elevator replacements, roofing work, and other general building upgrades. Then, they’ll take a look at re-designing the layout of the hotel, as they work to get it ready for a management partner to take over sometime next year.

Some of the items being sold in the liquidation sale include:

Pianos

Paintings and photos of Battle Creek

Furniture, including chairs and beds

Tools and equipment

Commercial kitchen items

Dishes

Christmas Decorations

Battle Creek and Hotel memorabilia

Luggage Carts

Fitness equipment

Lamps

Table, chair and desks

TV’s

Who: Battle Creek Unlimited and McCamly Plaza Hotel

What: Liquidation Sale

When: Starts Wednesday April 14 at 10am, then Mon-Sat 10am-5pm.

Where: 50 Capital Avenue S.W, Battle Creek Michigan

Why: To raise capital and clear the way for massive renovations

How. Just show up with a mask. Cash or card accepted.