BCFD Hosts Fire Prevention Week Open Houses

It’s open house time again for the Battle Creek Fire Department. According to a release from the City of Battle Creek, as part of their “back to cap” Fire Prevention Week, the Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting everyone to its sixth Fire Prevention Week open house, set for 2-4 PM on Saturday, October 9th. An earlier open house event will take place on Wednesday.

All are invited to Station 6, located at 2401 Capital Avenue Southwest. Saturday’s event will include hot dogs, games, station tours, fire equipment displays and prize drawings. In-person open houses were missed in 2020, due to COVID-19. This year, fire crews are excited to welcome in-person visitors, once more.

Get our free mobile app

The event will cap Fire Prevention Week, October 3rd through the 9th. The national campaign is held each year in October and this year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The general public is also welcome to attend the annual Battle Creek area, fire prevention open house, set to take place from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, October 6th. That event will take place at Bailey Park. Another free, family event, the city’s team and other area fire departments will display their vehicles, educational information and more.

Also, during Fire Prevention Week, city fire crews will be visiting Battle Creek and Lakeview kindergarten classes throughout the week to educate students and help them feel comfortable around firefighters, especially in full gear.

A Fire Prevention Week promo video, featuring Fire Marshal Quincy Jones can be viewed here.