Best Boating Spots in Michigan

If you know Michigan like we do, then you already know about great places to go boating. It could be anywhere on Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, or even some of the smaller Michigan lakes that we've all grown fond of over the years.

According to empoweringmichigan.com, there are some incredible spots all over the state to discover.

Whether you enjoy sailing, pontoons or ski boats, Michigan has some of the best lakes around when it comes to best boating spots to explore.

Here are four beautiful Michigan lakes that will not only keep you entertained for hours, but will offer excellent clearings for a shoreline picnic.

1. Higgins Lake in Roscommon County. I've heard so many people tell me that Higgins lake is one of the most beautiful lakes in the state of Michigan. They say the water is crystal clear in so many spots. There's also an island on the northwest side that has a sand bar.

2. Torch Lake in Antrim County. Torch lake is just a short drive from Traverse City. I took my wife and kids to Torch lake a few years back and we had one of the best times ever. We rented a pontoon and used it for tubing and swimming. We had an absolute blast. They even offer sunset dinner cruises.

3. Manistique Lakes in Curtis. "This Upper Peninsula system actually has six breathtaking lakes. 20,000 acres connect to hundreds of miles of rivers and streams, providing endless options for week long boating trips." (empoweringmichigan.com)

4. Grand River, Mid-Michigan. If you really like boating on the river, this might be just for you. This is a very popular Inland Waterway connecting Petoskey to Cheboygan. This is also a very beautiful Michigan area featuring canoes, kayaks and paddleboats.

We just gave you four of Michigan's best boating spots to explore this summer. Have fun on the water and have a safe summer!