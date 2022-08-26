Best Employers in Michigan Based on Latest Forbes Survey

If you had to take a wild and random guess as to which company in Michigan is number one when it comes to best employers, what would be your first guess?

For me, I would guess maybe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, followed by Michigan State University, and then followed by Ford Motor Company.

I can tell you two of the three companies I just wrote about made the top 15 best employers in Michigan list, according to the latest Forbes survey.

Get our free mobile app

This will surprise you but not shock you, the University of Michigan is number one on this prestigious list of top best employers.

Mlive.com adds:

Without further ado, the No. 1 best employer in Michigan, according to Forbes, is the University of Michigan, headquartered in Ann Arbor, with 29,774 employees.

That's very impressive, over 29,000 employees at U of M. Believe it or not, Michigan State University came in at number 69 on Forbes survey list.

So what company follows the University of Michigan on this list? None other than Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. They have over 8,000 employees working for their Detroit based insurance company.

According to mlive.com:

This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each state and Washington, D.C. The magazine partnered with market research company Statista to survey 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

I did mention the Ford Motor Company at the beginning of this article and let me just add, they are listed at number 11 on Forbes Michigan survey list. The Ford Motor Company is huge with roughly over 25,000 employees.

You can click on the above link to take a look at the top best employers in Michigan according to Forbes survey.